Juneteenth celebration events planned in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Friday the governor held a bill signing ceremony establishing Juneteenth as a state holiday.

This comes as more events are being held in Connecticut to celebrate and honor black culture.

Hartford is gearing up for a week-long celebration of Juneteenth.

The holiday is a celebration of black culture, freedom, justice and equality.

“This is our opportunity as a city to honor and celebrate the legacy of Juneteenth. To celebrate the progress that we’ve made. To recommit ourselves to the work we have to do. And to lift up our community,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

On Saturday, Hartford is hosting a Juneteenth family day celebration on Burr Mall in partnership with the Wadsworth Atheneum and the Amistad Center.

“The Amistad Center has been celebrating Juneteenth for 31 consecutive years here in Hartford. It’s a holiday we know a lot about. And we’re looking forward to kicking off our 2022 week of celebrations,” said Kimberly Kersey, Executive Director of the Amistad Center for Art and Culture.

Juneteenth commemorates the date enslaved people in Texas learned slavery ended June 19, 1865.

The news arrived more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Saturday’s event on Burr Mall will feature live music, African drummings and art making opportunities.

“It’s important for me because it’s our voice. I speak much better with my brush, pen and canvas,” said Ellis Echeverria, artist and designer.

Festivities will continue through the week in Hartford.

On Sunday, June 19 the city’s Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration will take place at Bushnell Park.

“It’s going to be an event that’s highlighting the family. That’s the theme for Juneteenth week this year is the beauty and resilience of black families. Particularly because Juneteenth takes place on Father’s Day this year. The 19th is Sunday, Father’s Day,” said Karen Taylor, Director of Equity and Opportunity, for the city of Hartford.

