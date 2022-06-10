Man dies after being struck by delivery truck in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a delivery truck in Hartford Friday morning.

Authorities said the incident happened near the Underwood Elderly Apartments on Laurel Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 64-year-old man with injuries.

Police said he was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The man was a resident at the apartments.

He has not been identified.

Police said the operator of the box truck remained on scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

“At this time in the investigation, it appears that the truck collided with the pedestrian while backing and appears accidental in nature,” Hartford police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges may be pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

