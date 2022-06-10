Twenty Towns
Man killed in Bridgeport shooting overnight

By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Bridgeport.

Officers responded to Pricilla Circle around 1:25 a.m. Friday for the report of a person shot.

Police found a 37-year-old man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Bridgeport police collected evidence at the scene and are working several leads.

According to police, it was an isolated incident.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

