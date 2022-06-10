Milford police: 3 juveniles arrested in Walnut Beach fights

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Milford police said three juveniles have been arrested in connection to fights at Walnut Beach last month.

The fights happened May 30 around 6:30 p.m.

Police said Milford officers were assaulted and overwhelmed while they tried to address the fights.

“Two of our officers’ body cameras were pulled from the officers’ uniform as they were knocked to the ground,” Milford police said.

Police said arrest warrants are coming for two more juveniles and five adults.

“The Milford Police Department would like to thank the members of the public that assisted in identifying the people involved in this incident,” Milford police said.

