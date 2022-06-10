Shrinkflation impacting more products at the grocery store

(WFSB) - If you think you’re getting less bang for your buck at the grocery store, you’re not imagining it.

Shrinkflation is impacting more and more products.

It’s where the price stays the same, but the amount of it has shrunk.

Bishop Lionel French sees the impact grocery prices have on his congregation.

“My heart goes out to the people who can’t afford to pay the high prices,” French said.

He considers himself a shrewd shopper, checking the price and weight to make sure he’s getting the most for his money.

He’s noticed some products getting smaller.

“Not only feels like another cost of inflation, it actually is. Sometimes people just reach for it without considering how much are you getting for the amount of money you are now paying,” said French.

As we deal with the highest inflation in decades, more manufacturers are turning to shrinkflation, shrinking the packages and serving sizes of products but keeping the prices the same.

It has affected chips, cookies, drinks, and even toilet paper products over the last few months.

Doritos used to have a 9.75-ounce bag of their chips, but now this one is only 9.25-ounces, half an ounce less.

Gatorade used to have 32-ounce bottles but this one is 4 ounces less, at 28 ounces.

It’s important to note this isn’t a new strategy.

Quinnipiac University’s David Cadden said what makes the current situation unique is the amount of brands that are downsizing.

“It really is increasing at a significant pace, the number of products and the diversity of products, that think they can get away with this,” said Cadden, Professor Emeritus, Department of Strategy and Entrepreneurship.

Cadden said until inflation comes down, we should expect this to spread to a variety of industries.

“You may see some respite after the inflationary pressures are eased, and eased significantly,” said Cadden.

