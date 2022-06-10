Something’s Cooking: Rossa Negra

NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Some international flavor is taking over the shoreline at a new restaurant in Niantic.

A chef is bringing international cuisine from his native Ecuador to Rossa Negra.

Co-owner and chef Johnny Gonzalez is in his happy place, cooking.

He opened Rossa Negra with his wife Janeth just 6 months ago after a big push from those who love his dishes.

“Recipes from my grandmother and I come up with my own recipes from my experience from French, Italian cuisine,” said Johnny.

“His gift was to cook. He cooks with love he really loves to cook,” said Jeneth Velin.

Love is that special ingredient at Rossa Negra, which means “new beginning,” a name Jeneth came up with and had to have.

“I said, this is what we need. A New beginning after all these, you know, where we live, the Covid,” Jeneth said.

A house favorite, Niantic Dances Flamenco, its paella.

Starting off with simmering fresh garlic, basil, and chorizo sausage.

Add sweet peas, more sausage, flame it up with vino, add seafood stock then let it sweat.

Johnny pops in organic Chilean tomatoes.

A lot of flavor for customers like Todd Ebdon. He said there is nothing like it.

“This is the one I always come back to and feel like it’s authentic and a great experience,” said Todd.

To finish the dish off, Johnny piles on some scallops and shrimp, then plates it all up over a bed of fresh risotto.

The menu is extensive and unique.

You’ll even find home-made empanadas.

The ambiance of Rossa Negra is homey.

Original Ecuadorian artwork decorates the walls.

It was something Jeneth said was important to showcase, sharing the flavor of their beloved country, much like the dishes they serve.

“Like legacy recipes, legacy flavors that we don’t want to be lost,” Jeneth said.

