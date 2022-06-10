Wallingford police offering reward after Veteran’s Memorial vandalized

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Wallingford police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after the Veteran’s Memorial was vandalized.

The memorial at Dutton Park on North Main Street has been vandalized on two separate occasions, police said.

“I am authorizing a reward of $1000.00 to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for these reprehensible acts,” said Wallingford Police Chief John Ventura.

Police said the memorial honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms.

“The deliberate and disgraceful attack on the memory of these heroes will not be tolerated nor will the hateful rhetoric that members of the Wallingford Community have been exposed to,” said Ventura.

Wallingford police continue to investigate

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-294-2845 or email tips@wallingfordpd.org.

