Major water main break in downtown Middletown leaves residents without water

By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Part of Main Street in Middletown is closed Friday evening for a water main break, police said.

Main Street is closed in the area of Court Street.

Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim said residents should expect low or no water pressure over the next few hours.

He asked residents to not call 911 to report the break, because the line should be kept clear for emergencies.

