Major water main break in downtown Middletown leaves residents without water

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Part of Main Street in Middletown is closed Friday evening for a water main break, police said.

Main Street is closed in the area of Court Street.

BREAKING: Main Street in #Middletown closed at Court St because of flooding and the roadway has buckled upwards. pic.twitter.com/H78XiWPQoO — Kevin Galliford (@KallMeKG) June 10, 2022

Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim said residents should expect low or no water pressure over the next few hours.

He asked residents to not call 911 to report the break, because the line should be kept clear for emergencies.

We are responding to a major water main break in downtown Middletown that is affecting service citywide. Please DO NOT CALL 911 to report the break. The line must be kept clear for emergencies.



Expect low or no pressure during the next few hours. Updates as available. — Ben Florsheim (@bdflorsheim) June 10, 2022

