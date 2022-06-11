Twenty Towns
Fire crews battle Hartford apartment fire

By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford fire companies battled an apartment complex fire at 152 Collins Street in Hartford on Friday.

The fire was on the first floor of the three story building, and contained to a single apartment.

Three adults and two children were assisted out of the building by fire fighters through a stairwell.

Some residents may be displaced.

Fire is currently under investigation.

Hartford Special Services Unit will be working with the American Red Cross to assist any families that are displaced.

