New Jersey man accused of cooking oil theft in East Lyme

Jose Borgen-Reyes
Jose Borgen-Reyes(East Lyme Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – A New Jersey man is accused of stealing cooking oil from a restaurant in East Lyme.

Police said around 6 a.m. Friday morning, an officer saw a suspicious van near a closed restaurant on Hope Street.

“The Officer observed activity which was consistent with organized grease and oil thefts which has been occurring from restaurants,” East Lyme police said.

Police found storage tanks and pumps in the back of the van.

Jose Borgen-Reyes, 32, of Paterson New Jersey, was taken into custody.

He is charged with one count of sixth-degree larceny and has a $5,000 bond.

Borgen-Reyes is due in New London court June 24.

Two men from New York were arrested for cooking oil theft on the shoreline earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

