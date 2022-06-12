Twenty Towns
COVID testing ends for international travel

By Roger Susanin and Ashley RK Smith
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - International travel will become a little less stressful at midnight, that’s when a COVID related travel restriction will finally disappear.

Americans who love traveling the globe will have a much easier time returning here to their home country.

The CDC is finally lifting their requirement that travelers entering the US must provide a negative COVID test.

Dallas Hill was waiting for his fiancé Shannon and infant son Brantley to coming home.

“It was fun for like day maybe like oh this is weird but then after that it was like I miss them I just want them back,” said Hill.

This happy reunion follows one of the final flights at Bradley before the big shift.

The White House says the data shows making the change is safe, some travelers still feel like the CDC should pump the brakes.

Cheryl McLaughlin said, “I don’t think it’s a good idea because we don’t have a handle on COVID.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

