Hartford Police investigate homicide on Babcock Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a homicide at 57 Babcock Street in Hartford.

Police say they were called to Babcock Street around 3:17 Sunday morning.

According to police, the 911 caller reported a person was shot.

Police found an adult male, dead from a gunshot wound.

According to officials, they are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Hartford Police Department tip line at (860) 722-8477 (TIPS).

