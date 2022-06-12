Twenty Towns
Hartford Police investigate homicide on Babcock Street

Credit: Reporter Marcy Jones
Credit: Reporter Marcy Jones(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a homicide at 57 Babcock Street in Hartford.

Police say they were called to Babcock Street around 3:17 Sunday morning.

According to police, the 911 caller reported a person was shot.

Police found an adult male, dead from a gunshot wound.

According to officials, they are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Hartford Police Department tip line at (860) 722-8477 (TIPS).

