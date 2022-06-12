Twenty Towns
Police seek information following fatal wrong-way crash on Route 15

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person died following a wrong-way crash on Route 15 early Sunday morning.

A Honda was driving South in the Northbound lanes when they struck a Jeep head-on.

Both cars were traveling in the left lane at the time of the accident.

Immediately following the collision, the Jeep came to an uncontrolled stop in the right lane, where as the Honda stopped in the left shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the driver as 33-year-old Nicole Laflamme.

Police are asking anyone with information, or video of the crash to contact Trooper Michael Dean at (860) 534-1098, or via email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

