Senator Murphy, Blumenthal join 18 Senators on gun reform proposal

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Senator Murphy and Blumenthal announced Sunday that they are joining a group of Senators who plan to propose new gun laws.

The group, made up of Republican and Democratic Senators, made a joint announcement regarding their proposal.

The proposal will expand mental health resources, improve school safety, and will provide support for students.

It will also ensure that dangerous criminals, and those who were determined to be mentally ill, will not be able to purchase a gun.

They wrote in a statement:

“Most importantly, our plan saves lives, while also protecting the constitutional right of law-abiding Americans. We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law,”

The proposal includes the following:

Support for State Crisis Intervention Orders

● Provides resources to states and tribes to create and administer laws that help ensure deadly weapons are kept out of the hands of individuals whom a court has determined to be a significant danger to themselves or others, consistent with state and federal due process and constitutional protections.

Investment in Children and Family Mental Health Services

● National expansion of community behavioral health center model; major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery.

Protections for Victims of Domestic Violence

● Convicted domestic violence abusers and individuals subject to domestic violence restraining orders are included in NICS, including those who have or have had a continuing relationship of a romantic or intimate nature.

Funding for School-Based Mental Health and Supportive Services

● Invests in programs to expand mental health and supportive services in schools, including: early identification and intervention programs and school based mental health and wrap-around services.

Funding for School Safety Resources

● Invests in programs to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools, support school violence prevention efforts and provide training to school personnel and students.

Clarification of Definition of Federally Licensed Firearms Dealer

● Cracks down on criminals who illegally evade licensing requirements.

Telehealth Investments

● Invests in programs that increase access to mental and behavioral health services for youth and families in crisis via telehealth.

Under 21 Enhanced Review Process

● For buyers under 21 years of age, requires an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records, including checks with state databases and local law enforcement.

Penalties for Straw Purchasing

● Cracks down on criminals who illegally straw purchase and traffic guns.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.