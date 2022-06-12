Stratford police investigate shooting at Walgreens

Twenty Towns
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STRARFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Stratford Police Department, with help from the Bridgeport Police Department, are investigating a shooting at the Walgreens Pharmacy at 1606 Barnum Avenue.

Police say several people were involved. Some have been identified by investigators.

No one had life threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

