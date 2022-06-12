Twenty Towns
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 in Bridgeport CLOSED following crash, tractor trailer fire

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - I-95 north is CLOSED after an accident caused a tractor trailer to catch on fire.

According to the Department of Transportation, the highway is shut down between Exits 26 and 27.

According to the DOT, the crash was reported at 10:13 am.

Stay with Channel 3 for the latest traffic updates.

