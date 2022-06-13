Bipartisan negotiators, including 2 Conn. senators, propose stronger gun laws

(WFSB) - A bipartisan group of senators struck a deal to move forward on gun control.

Senate negotiators announced the framework for new gun laws.

Senator Richard Blumenthal says this agreement could be a historic breakthrough. “Families are scared. And this proposal will help save lives.”

Ten republicans and ten democratic senators signed a statement, expressing their support for a proposal on stronger gun laws.

Connecticut Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal were among them.

Blumenthal said, “it is far from everything I wanted, but it will save lives and we can build on it do even more.”

This announcement comes nearly three weeks after the Texas school shooting.

Lawmakers say this plan will expand mental health resources, improve school safety, and provide support for students.

“It will help support effective implementation to help save lives and separate people from guns when they say they’re going to kill themselves or others. It is the core driving force in these bipartisan agreements,” said Blumenthal.

The plan also helps states create and implement red flag laws, which aim to keep guns out of the hands of anyone who poses a threat to themselves or others.

“This red flag proposal will support and incentive states to adopt their own laws just as 19 states like Connecticut already done,” said Blumenthal.

Governor Ned Lamont acknowledged that this plan doesn’t go as far as he would like, but it’s a step in the right direction.

“Obviously the Connecticut laws go a lot further in terms of gun safety but it’s an important step,” said Lamont. “It’s another important step to keeping our kids safe. I’m really proud of Chris Murphy and Dick Blumenthal to help put this deal together.

The NRA said it would not respond to the framework announcement until it sees the full text of any proposed gun control bills.

