Changes to gun safety laws closer to happening than ever before

WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) - The U.S. could soon see some major changes to gun safety laws.

Sunday, Senate negotiators announced the framework for those laws, and with bipartisan support.

Connecticut Sens. Chris murphy and Richard Blumenthal were among those senators.

As of Monday morning, it appeared to have enough votes to pass through the Senate, possibly within weeks.

Supporters said they have reason to feel more hopeful that ever about progress on the horizon.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we can get this passed out of the Senate in about the next two weeks before early July,” said Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, a Democrat.

“This is substantially more than we’ve seen in decades from Congress,” said David Hogg, Parkland, FL shooting survivor. “Is this everything I want? Definitely not. But it is something.”

On the other hand, those opposed remained reluctant to get on board.

Deadly shootings were reported in cities across the nation over the weekend.

With the new potential breakthrough on gun legislation, the focus remains on issues such as mental health, school safety, and illegal gun purchases.

The plan would also help states create and implement red flag laws.

The goal would be to keep guns out of the hands of anyone who poses a threat to themselves or others.

Twenty senators signed a statement expressing support for the bill, including 10 Republican senators. That’s enough to override a filibuster.

Reaction has poured in from both sides of the issue.

“Our message isn’t that we hate all guns. It isn’t that we are against the Second Amendment,” Kerissa Bryant, Vanderbilt University student. “”It’s to keep our communities safe.”

“If it’s life-saving and can make a difference and they have bipartisan support for it, then we would welcome it, even though it won’t be everything that we want,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Democrat and House speaker.

The National Rifle Association said it will not respond to the framework announcement until it sees the full text of any proposed gun control bills.

