Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Kloter Farms vs Salem Valley

(WFSB) – Channel 3 is looking for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream.

We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!

Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles.

This week it’s between Kloter Farms Ice Cream Barn in Ellington and Salem Valley Farms Ice Cream.

Vote for your favorite here:

Kloter’s Ice Cream Barn is getting ready to celebrate 10 years in the community this summer, and that’s where part of the morning team headed out for a cone or two.

“Definitely our most popular flavor is our Peanut Butter Avalanche,” said Sue Kloter.

Other popular menu items are milkshakes and specialty sundaes, like Strawberry Sensation, Gram’s Cookie Jar, and Peanut Butter Lovers.

They also serve up Dirt Cups for kids and Scooby Snacks for pups.

Simon traveled all the way from Manchester, England to Manchester, Connecticut and came to try the Peanut Butter Ripple.

“It’s amazing,” Simon said.

For more information on Kloter’s, click here.

At Salem Valley Farms just off Route 11, they’ve mastered the magic of ice cream after more than 30 years!

“Very creamy, rich and creamy. Fresh ingredients, a nice cherry on top. Delicious. And the staff is sweet. Everybody is very nice here! Sweet is the right word! Yes, sweet is the right word!” said Todd and Stephanie Reed of Salem.

“I was gonna get banana walnut, she goes ‘try key lime pie’ and I went, now you’re telling me! It’s delicious - gonna be my next favorite ice cream,” said Donna Grabek of East Hampton.

“We make everything in shop in single batches with such good ingredients that we have over 80 different ice cream flavors that people come back for,” said Torrie Fitzpatrick of Salem Valley Farms.

Whatever you get, you can’t go wrong.

Just make sure you come hungry!

For more information on Salem Valley Farms click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.