Former East Hartford mayor, DMV commissioner Melody Currey has died

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A former mayor of East Hartford and DMV commissioner has passed away.

Melody Currey served as a state representative, mayor of East Hartford, and commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Administrative Services.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz issued statements on Monday about Currey’s passing.

“Melody Currey was a powerhouse of an advocate on behalf of the people of East Hartford and the entire state of Connecticut,” Lamont said. “Whether it be through her elected roles as state representative and mayor, or as commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Administrative Services, she was a fierce proponent of enacting policy improvements that create a more effective, accessible, and equitable state for everyone. She mentored any and all who were interested in serving their community as she possessed a passion for putting the needs of others above self. Her passing is a significant loss for our state. I send my deepest condolences to her family.”

“Melody Currey devoted her life to public service,” Bysiewicz said. “She lived that mission as a legislative aide, state representative, majority leader, mayor, and commissioner. No one knew more about the legislative process and state government than Melody. Whenever I had a particularly difficult problem, she always provided sound advice on how to make things happen and get things done. She was a mentor to me and so many other women in local and state government. She was a true trailblazer for women in politics, empowering them in both state government and public service. She shared her passion for politics with her family. From her former East Hartford treasurer husband Don to her state representative son Jeff Currey, Melody’s memory will live on through her those who loved her most and continue the Currey legacy of public service. I will miss her compassion, wealth of knowledge, grace, and good humor. My deepest condolences are with her family, friends, colleagues, and all of those whose lives were impacted by Melody’s service.”

