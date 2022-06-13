Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Hartford officials to talk about impact of reduced car tax

Hartford residents will see a reduced car tax.
Hartford residents will see a reduced car tax.(KFVS)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Taxpayers in Hartford will get a glimpse of how the state’s reduced car tax will impact them.

A news conference was set for 1 p.m. at Burr Mall in Hartford.

Mayor Luke Bronin, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, House Speaker Matt Ritter, and other members of the Hartford delegation said they will discuss the city’s lower mill rate on cars and its impact on taxpayers.

As part of Gov. Ned Lamont’s $600 million tax reduction, municipal car taxes will drop from 45 to 32.46 mills.

Lawmakers approved the cuts in early May.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Lawmakers wrap up legislative session
Lawmakers wrap up legislative session

Latest News

Grocery stores continue to experience a baby formula shortage.
Shipment of baby formula to be delivered to Stew Leonard’s stores today
bipartisan gun deal - WFSB
Changes to gun safety laws closer to happening than ever before
bipartisan gun deal - WFSB
VIDEO: Major changes to gun safety laws could be on the way
outline of Senate gun control agreement - WFSB
VIDEO: Changes to gun safety laws closer to happening than ever before