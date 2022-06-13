Hartford officials to talk about impact of reduced car tax

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Taxpayers in Hartford will get a glimpse of how the state’s reduced car tax will impact them.

A news conference was set for 1 p.m. at Burr Mall in Hartford.

Mayor Luke Bronin, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, House Speaker Matt Ritter, and other members of the Hartford delegation said they will discuss the city’s lower mill rate on cars and its impact on taxpayers.

As part of Gov. Ned Lamont’s $600 million tax reduction, municipal car taxes will drop from 45 to 32.46 mills.

Lawmakers approved the cuts in early May.

