Hartford parents pushing for more language services at schools

Some parents in Hartford want the city's public school district to do more to support language equity.

Their demands include things like more translations and services for non-English speaking parents.

85 different languages are spoken within Hartford Public Schools.

A protest was held outside the school district’s central office Monday.

Parents want the school district to hire more translators.

The school district said it’s doing what it can to support families.

“I want them to have better interpretation and language services for parents from other languages that don’t speak English,” said Leida Ramos, a Hartford parent.

Ramos is a mother of three and volunteer with Make the Road Connecticut.

The group is calling on the school district to have more in-person interpreters.

“It’s very important for a parent to be involved in their kids school and education,” said Ramos.

“We want all the immigrant parents to communicate in their language to teachers, to nurses, to principals. And we want them to understand what is going on in their child’s education,” said Megan Scharrer, Hartford Community Organizer with Make the Road Connecticut.

Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said families can request translations for school-based meetings.

“As someone who is bilingual, biliterate and bicultural, it is very important to me to make sure that families have access and I myself have become the translator during our town halls for example,” said Torres-Rodriguez.

She added that a language line is available for families on top of other resources.

“We have actually a web-based tool that’s called parent square and families have the option to in their settings select the language for the content to be translated in,” said Torres-Rodriguez.

A reminder for parents on how to change language settings for written communications from the district was recently sent out.

“It’s a challenge. It’s a balance. We want to make sure we leverage the diversity that we have. Inclusion matters to us so much. We want all of our families to be seen and heard,” Torres-Rodriguez. Said.

The superintendent said parents who have concerns about language resources can contact their child’s school for more information. The district also has a welcome center.

Hartford Public Schools released a statement on the protest:

Hartford Public Schools takes pride in creating a safe, equitable space for our students and their families. We take several steps to ensure our families have the resources and services to support our beautiful and capable students. This includes offering translation services for a variety of communications. Many of our communications are sent through the ParentSquare app, which allows families to select their preferred language. Once that language is selected, all of the notices, letters, and updates they receive through ParentSquare will be automatically translated. There are 13 languages offered through ParentSquare. We recently shared a reminder to families with information on how to select a preferred language. The instructions included step-by-step images. Additionally, the district uses a professional, trained Spanish interpreter for Family Learning Sessions. During Town Halls and Community Forums, there is an interpreter or a separate session for Spanish-speaking families. Many times, those sessions are held by our bilingual Superintendent. All of the weekly messages and Superintendent memos are translated into Spanish and posted on our website. Those messages are also sent through ParentSquare. If a parent is in need of an interpreter for a meeting with teachers or staff, and there is no one available at the school, we use Language Line to provide those services. 22% of our students are Multilingual Learners, which means they are learning the English language. More than 85 languages are spoken in our schools. As a district, we make every effort to accommodate all families. We celebrate and embrace the diversity in our schools. Any families that have questions or concerns about language barriers at their schools can reach out to the Welcome Center at 860-695-8400 or the Superintendent’s office at Superintendent@hartfordschools.org.

