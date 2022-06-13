The June full moon is a supermoon, nicknamed, the “strawberry moon.”

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - No, the moon isn’t going to be bright red like a strawberry. This name goes back to traditions of indigenous groups in the northeast, when strawberries and other fruit this time of year were ripe to pick.

This is the second supermoon of the year. This happens when the moon’s orbit is closest to earth. Watch for a moon that is brighter and bigger than a usual full moon, after sunset tomorrow.

There are some events involving the supermoon around CT, including:

The Castle Craig in Meriden is going to have a viewing party tomorrow night.

A meditation is taking place tomorrow evening in Middlefield at Lyman Orchards Golf Club.

And there is paddle boarding by the light of the strawberry moon in both Milford and at Mystic.

