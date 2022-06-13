Letting your tank run empty could lead to costly repairs

(WFSB) - AAA is warning drivers to not wait until your tank is nearly empty to fill up on gas.

Gas prices have many holding off on filling up as often.

AAA said not only could you possibly strand yourself on the road, but you could also be doing damage to your car.

Running low on fuel could cause buildup in your car’s tank, which could clog your car’s fuel pump, filter and other parts.

That can lead to overheating and needing to buy new parts.

Aside from waiting until the last second to fill up, high prices have made other changes in drivers’ habits.

“So now instead of going out to one place at a time, now I wait for all the places to contact me and then I go out and do one lump, one quick drive around, pick up my stuff, then I go back,” said Scott York of Newington.

Hashin Brown likes to fill up in $40 increments instead of paying for a full tank at once.

He’ll always do it when he hits half a tank, knowing the dangers of running low.

“Especially when you got a newer vehicle, you don’t really wanna let your car go down or low so, you wanna treat your car with respect. You could lose appreciation on the vehicle,” said Brown.

AAA said repeatedly driving low on gas can cause buildup in your car’s tank.

That leads to your fuel pump, filter and other parts to clog.

That can cause overheating.

Eyewitness News talked to Michael Martinsen, an Auto Technician at J&S Autobody, while he was making repairs on a fuel pump.

He couldn’t say if it was because of running low on gas.

“To change this fuel pump, first off, we have to drop the exhaust system,” Martinsen said.

there’s no doubt filling up a full tank of gas is expensive right now.

But to replacing all the parts is much, much more than one tank of gas.

“A fuel pump could be anywhere from $300 to $600, fuel filter, the labor costs, injectors are like $100 a piece. By the time we’re all said and done, we’re talking thousands of dollars’ worth of damage,” said Martinsen.

AAA has fuel saving tips:

Tires & maintenance – keep your vehicle in top shape with routine inspections and in between, make sure your tires are properly inflated.

Plan ahead – map your route before you go to minimize unnecessary turnarounds and backtracking. Avoid peak traffic times. Combine errands and go to “one-stop shops” where you can do multiple tasks (banking, shopping, etc.).

Watch your speed – fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%.

Avoid excessive idling – a car engine consumes one quarter to one-half gallon of fuel per hour when idling, but a warm engine only takes around 10 seconds worth of fuel to restart. Where safe to do so, shut off your engine if you will be stopped for more than a minute.

Use “fast pass” or “express” toll lanes – avoiding unnecessary stops or slowdowns on the highway helps save fuel.

Avoid rush hour – take advantage of flex work hours to avoid commuting during peak traffic times.

Anticipate road conditions – watch the traffic ahead and “time” stoplights to maintain momentum and avoid unnecessary stop and go.

Regular vs. Premium – if regular gas is recommended for your vehicle, that’s all you need. Opting for premium when your car doesn’t require it will only cost you money and doesn’t improve fuel economy.

Shop around & save – to find the best gas price in your area, use the AAA Mobile App. AAA Members should enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program to save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon on each additional fill-up.

