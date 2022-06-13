Twenty Towns
A list of 2022 fireworks shows in Connecticut

By WFSB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Here is a list of fireworks showers in Connecticut.

June 29

  • SummerFest and Fireworks - Stafford High School in Stafford Springs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 1

  • Hartford Yard Goats - 1214 Main St. fireworks show after the 7:05 p.m. game
  • Killingly Red, White and Blue Celebration - Owen Bell Park, 5 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

July 2

  • Fireworks Festival in Middletown - Harbor Park 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (rain date July 3)

July 3

  • Hartford Yard Goats - 1214 Main St. after the game that starts at 6:05 p.m.
  • Kent - Lake Waramaug State Park at 9:30 p.m.
  • Rowayton Community Center in Norwalk - 9 p.m. -10 p.m.
  • Lime Rock Park in Salisbury from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (rain date July 5)

July 4

  • 3D Fireworks at Quassy in Middlebury at 10:15 p.m.
  • New Haven 4th of July Events & Fireworks - Wilbur Cross High School around 9 p.m.

July 8

  • Norwich Harbor Fireworks - Howard Brown Park at 9 p.m.

July 9

  • Fireworks extravaganza at Annual Sailfest at New London Harbor at 9 p.m.

July 10

  • Enfield - Grand finale of the town’s Fourth of July Celebration, 9:30 p.m.

Know of a fireworks show that isn’t on the list? Email it to web@wfsb.com.

