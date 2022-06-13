A list of 2022 fireworks shows in Connecticut

(WFSB) - Here is a list of fireworks showers in Connecticut.

June 29

SummerFest and Fireworks - Stafford High School in Stafford Springs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 1

Hartford Yard Goats - 1214 Main St. fireworks show after the 7:05 p.m. game

Killingly Red, White and Blue Celebration - Owen Bell Park, 5 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

July 2

Fireworks Festival in Middletown - Harbor Park 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (rain date July 3)

July 3

Hartford Yard Goats - 1214 Main St. after the game that starts at 6:05 p.m.

Kent - Lake Waramaug State Park at 9:30 p.m.

Rowayton Community Center in Norwalk - 9 p.m. -10 p.m.

Lime Rock Park in Salisbury from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (rain date July 5)

July 4

3D Fireworks at Quassy in Middlebury at 10:15 p.m.

New Haven 4th of July Events & Fireworks - Wilbur Cross High School around 9 p.m.

July 8

Norwich Harbor Fireworks - Howard Brown Park at 9 p.m.

July 9

Fireworks extravaganza at Annual Sailfest at New London Harbor at 9 p.m.

July 10

Enfield - Grand finale of the town’s Fourth of July Celebration, 9:30 p.m.

Know of a fireworks show that isn’t on the list? Email it to web@wfsb.com.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.