Man accused of stabbing victim in the neck with a plastic knife

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces an assault charge after Shelton police said he stabbed another man in the neck with a knife.

Jeffrey Kershner, 53, of Shelton, turned himself in to police following the incident on Sunday night.

Around 8 p.m. Shelton police and EMS said they responded to Chamberlain Drive on a report of a stabbing. The 50-year-old victim told police that he was with a friend when a male entered the residence and stabbed him in the neck with some type of plastic knife.

The victim did not know the suspect, but his friend knew the suspect and identified him.

The suspect was identified as Kershner, who turned himself into police later that same evening.

Kershner was charged with first-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

The suspect was brought to Derby Court on Monday for an arraignment.

The victim was transported to a hospital with two neck lacerations.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.