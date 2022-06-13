Twenty Towns
Moosup man arrested for having sexual contact with 13-year-old girl

Eduardo Acevedo.
Eduardo Acevedo.(Plainfield police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of having an sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl was arrested by Plainfield police.

Eduardo Acevedo, 33, of Moosup, was charged with six counts of second-degree sexual assault, six counts of commercial abuse of a minor, and six counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Through investigation, police said they determined that Acevedo had inappropriate sexual contact with the 13-year-old female. However, Acevedo fled the state in an attempt to elude law enforcement.

He was found with the help of the Lincoln, RI Police Department.

The arrest was a result of an investigation conducted by the Plainfield Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, police said.

Acevedo was held on a $250,000 bond and and scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Monday.

