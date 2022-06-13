Moosup man arrested for having sexual contact with 13-year-old girl
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of having an sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl was arrested by Plainfield police.
Eduardo Acevedo, 33, of Moosup, was charged with six counts of second-degree sexual assault, six counts of commercial abuse of a minor, and six counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Through investigation, police said they determined that Acevedo had inappropriate sexual contact with the 13-year-old female. However, Acevedo fled the state in an attempt to elude law enforcement.
He was found with the help of the Lincoln, RI Police Department.
The arrest was a result of an investigation conducted by the Plainfield Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, police said.
Acevedo was held on a $250,000 bond and and scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Monday.
