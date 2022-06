WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – Lloyd Road in Waterford is closed Monday afternoon after police said they are dealing with an “item.”

Police said the area is expected to be closed for a couple hours.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

“The road is closed as a safety precaution as we deal with an item, not a person,” Waterford police said.

Lloyd Road in Waterford is closed due to police activity. We anticipate it being closed for a couple hours. Please... Posted by Waterford Police Department on Monday, June 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.