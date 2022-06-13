Police search for man who pulled gun during road rage incident in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – Plymouth police are searching for a man who pointed a gun at another driver in a road rage incident.

Police said the incident happened on Main Street.

The operator of an orange Dodge Ram made a restricted turn and almost hit another vehicle, police said.

The other driver then yelled at the operator of the truck.

“The operator of the orange truck then pulled out a black framed handgun, believed to be a Glock 45, and pointed at the other operator,” police said.

Police said the man who pulled the gun had a girl in the truck around the age of 8.

The girl had glasses and blonde hair in a ponytail.

Police said the operator of the truck is white male between the ages of 30 and 40. He had short hair.

The operator left the area and headed toward Thomaston on Route 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Dean Cyr at 860-589-7779 or at dcyr@plymouthct.us.

