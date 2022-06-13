Twenty Towns
Police: Woman pushed to the ground in attempted car theft at WestFarms

Farmington Police.
Farmington Police.(Farmington Police / Facebook)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman was pushed to the ground when three males tried to steal her car at WestFarms Monday afternoon.

Farmington police said the incident happened at the mall around 1 p.m.

The three suspects pushed the woman to the ground when they approached her car, police said.

They then fled on foot.

Police said the suspects are in their late teens or early 20s.

Farmington and West Hartford police searched the area and determined the suspects are no longer on mall property.

“The Farmington Police Department would like to remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings while walking to their vehicles in a public parking lot,” Farmington police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington police at 860-675-2400.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

