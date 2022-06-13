Program that connects CT families with permanent housing is expanding

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s governor announced an expansion of a first of its kind program that works to connect families with permanent housing.

The Head Start on Housing Pilot Program is a cross-agency collaboration with a common goal to expedite access to permanent housing and enhance the education of homeless children.

Lamont said the expansion is the largest in the country and will aim to help as many families as possible that need stable housing and increase focus on schooling for their children.

“I think Connecticut is a national leader here in this particular program combining housing and head start,” Lamont said.

The governor was joined by Rep. Rosa DeLauro for the announcement at Lulac in New Haven on Monday morning.

