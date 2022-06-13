Shipment of baby formula to be delivered to Stew Leonard’s stores today

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State officials said a shipment of baby formula is headed to Stew Leonard’s locations.

Thousands of units of Similac Alimentum will arrive to Stew Leonard’s stores in Newington, Danbury and Norwalk on Monday.

Stew Leonard, Jr. said he will announce at 3 p.m. the first shipment of the formula to his stores amidst the continuing baby formula shortage.

He said supply is limited and will be available at all three Stew Leonard’s stores at that time.

Leonard said Connecticut grocery stores have seen among the highest out-of-stock rates, according to Datasembly’s May reports, with a baby formula out-of-stock rate surpassing 40 percent.

