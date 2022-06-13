Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Shipment of baby formula to be delivered to Stew Leonard’s stores today

Grocery stores continue to experience a baby formula shortage.
Grocery stores continue to experience a baby formula shortage.(KFVS)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State officials said a shipment of baby formula is headed to Stew Leonard’s locations.

Thousands of units of Similac Alimentum will arrive to Stew Leonard’s stores in Newington, Danbury and Norwalk on Monday.

Stew Leonard, Jr. said he will announce at 3 p.m. the first shipment of the formula to his stores amidst the continuing baby formula shortage.

He said supply is limited and will be available at all three Stew Leonard’s stores at that time.

Leonard said Connecticut grocery stores have seen among the highest out-of-stock rates, according to Datasembly’s May reports, with a baby formula out-of-stock rate surpassing 40 percent.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hartford residents will see a reduced car tax.
Hartford officials to talk about impact of reduced car tax
bipartisan gun deal - WFSB
Changes to gun safety laws closer to happening than ever before
bipartisan gun deal - WFSB
VIDEO: Major changes to gun safety laws could be on the way
outline of Senate gun control agreement - WFSB
VIDEO: Changes to gun safety laws closer to happening than ever before