Southington Police Investigating Stabbing on I-84

SOUTHINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - On Sunday, Southington police responded to a report of a stabbing on I-84 East.

The victim initially gave conflicting information on where the incident occurred, according to police.

Later, Southington officers along with CT State Police, interviewed the victim at the hospital who reported entering I-84 East followed by a gold-colored Toyota Prius.

The victim reported the Prius came speeding up behind him, coming close to his rear bumper, and alternating their high beams on and off.

The victim felt a bump from the rear of his vehicle, pulled over to the side of the road, and exited his vehicle.

The driver of the Prius, described as a white man in his thirties wearing a camouflage hat and sweatshirt, approached the victim and stabbed him on his left side before fleeing the scene.

The victim remains hospitalized, and the case remains open.

