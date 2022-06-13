Ansonia police: Two arrested after shots fired Sunday

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Two people are facing charges after shots were fired in Ansonia Sunday.

Ansonia police got a call for shots fired in the area of Beaver Street around 3:40 a.m.

An officer arrived and saw a truck off the road near the woods, police said.

Two people then ran into the woods.

“The officer was able to detain the first person but the second person remained in the woods for over an hour before coming out,” Ansonia police said.

Police said Jesse Bonavia, 29, of Hamden, and Brianna Solsbury, 29, of Waterbury, admitted to firing a gun.

The gun, owned by Bonavia, was recovered by police. Shell casings were also recovered.

Bonavia and Solsbury are each charged with unlawful discharge and interfering.

They were both released on a $5,000 bond and are due in Derby Superior Court June 27.

