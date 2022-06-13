Waterbury woman killed in weekend crash

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A woman was identified as the victim of a deadly crash that happened over the weekend in Waterbury.

According to police, 32-year-old Elizabeth Hynes of Waterbury died at the scene.

On Saturday just before 11:15 p.m., police said they responded to the area of 104 Greenwood Ave. for a one car motor vehicle collision.

Officers located a vehicle that struck the roadway curb and some landscaping. The crash caused the vehicle to roll over onto its side.

The operator, later identified as Hynes, was pronounced as dead on scene by medical staff. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

This accident is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police at 203-346-3975.

