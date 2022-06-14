Amazing K9 Duo’s: Southington Officer Ayotte and K9 Tank

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -On this week’s Amazing K9 Duo’s we caught up with Neal Ayotte and K9 Tank of the Southington Police Department.

Renee Denino: “I’m here with officer Neal Ayotte and K9 Tank of the Southington Police Department. It’s great to have you here.”

Officer Ayotte: “Thank you for having us!”

Renee Denino. “So, tell me about Tank and his responsibilities.”

A: Tank is a five-year-old German Shepherd dog. He’s a dual certified dog, so he’s certified in tracking and suspect apprehension. He’s trained in obedience, article recovering, and in narcotics.

R: What’s a typical day for Tank?

A: He loves toys. We only give him toys when it’s a special occasion and he’s doing work. Typically, I try to train him, at least one thing a day with him. Whether it’s obedience, or article recovery, or narcotics. We try to incorporate training every single day.

R: Do you take him into the community?

A: We’ve done a bunch of different demos for the YMCA, in the STEPS Coalition. We try and get out about in this community as much as possible.

R: During the summer months I know it gets a little hot out there. You all have protectors in your vehicles that keeps you and your dogs safe. Tell me about that!

A: Our vehicles are equipped with a heat alarm system. It’s also a dual notification system so it comes with a beeper. Basically, if the heat inside the car gets too hot, it’ll alert us both by an audible sound of the horn being honked. All the lights on the cruiser will turn on as well, but if you are inside the police station typing reports, it’ll alert my beeper and notify me t hat the car is too hot inside and I need to go outside and cool him off.

R: Thank you for all you do, and I know you guys do a little fundraising for equipment so if people are interested in donating to the Southington Police Department and their K9 Units, visit their website here.

