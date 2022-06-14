CT officials to talk about the state’s historic ‘red flag law’

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut was the first state in the nation to adopt a “red flag law” as a gun safety measure.

Gov. Ned Lamont, public safety officials, and gun safety advocates planned to talk about it in light of a national gun safety debate.

A news conference is set for 10:30 a.m. at the Windsor Police Department.

The plan is to talk about Connecticut’s red flag law, also known as the extreme risk protection order law, which grants law enforcement the legal authority to temporarily remove firearms from someone when there is a probable cause to believe they are at significant risk of harm to themselves or others.

Connecticut was the first state in the nation to adopt the law in 1999.

Over the weekend, the U.S. Senate approved framework for nationwide gun safety measures. It included a plan that would help states create and implement their own red flag laws.

The plan had bipartisan support.

