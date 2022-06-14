Firefighters battle house fire in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled an early morning house fire in Enfield on Tuesday.

Fire officials said the fire started around 3 a.m. on Lincoln Street.

A front porch was involved and a power line came down.

One person suffered from smoke inhalation, firefighters confirmed.

However, there’s no word on how many people total were inside the home.

Power crews were called to the scene, which indicated that some customers in the area may have experienced a power outage as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

