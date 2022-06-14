Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Firefighters battle house fire in Enfield

Fire officials said the fire started around 3 a.m. on Lincoln Street.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled an early morning house fire in Enfield on Tuesday.

Fire officials said the fire started around 3 a.m. on Lincoln Street.

A front porch was involved and a power line came down.

One person suffered from smoke inhalation, firefighters confirmed.

However, there’s no word on how many people total were inside the home.

Power crews were called to the scene, which indicated that some customers in the area may have experienced a power outage as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Firefighters battled an early morning house fire in Enfield on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Federal Reserve - WFSB
Monday’s closing bell signaled a ‘bear market’ and the possibility of an incoming recession
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Thursday weather - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Clear & Comfortable today. Sunshine Sticks Around Through Mid-Week! Rain Returns Friday...
Federal Reserve - WFSB
VIDEO: U.S. stocks crash into a bear market