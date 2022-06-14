Fishing charters hit hard by rising fuel costs

NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - If you’re rolling your eyes and biting your tongue as you fuel up your vehicle, wear a captain’s hat on a fishing charter.

They’re talking in thousands of dollars to fill up, not a hundred.

Boat owners know the pain at the pump.

but the higher gasoline prices are keeping many fishermen away.

“Like today, we went out with 25 people where we normally go out with 50, maybe 55. What can you do, you gotta go,” said Capt. Greg Dubrule.

The sunbeam 7 chartered out Tuesday with a group from Massachusetts. Captain Bob had his guests fish local, just a few miles off Niantic.

He will pump 271 gallons of diesel after the trip, costing him nearly $1,890 dollars just in fuel, not including crew and fees.

Adding a fuel surcharge to each customer might be this charter’s next move.

“We’re holding off its coming. Just praying that it’s going to come down and it’s not showing it,” said Captain Robert Wadsworth of Sunbeam Fleet.

The captain said they go out twice a day in the early morning and late afternoon.

If not enough customers show up for the early morning fishing trip because of high fuel prices, they’ll have to double up and ask them to join the afternoon trip.

