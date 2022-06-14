Former West Haven city employee pleads guilty to stealing COVID relief funds

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man admitted to being involved in a scheme to steal COVID relief funds from West Haven, officials said.

The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said John Bernardo, 66, of West Haven, plead guilty Tuesday.

Bernardo worked for the city as a Housing Specialist in the office of Community Development Administration, officials said.

Bernardo formed Compass Investment Group, LLC with another city employee in January 2021.

“Beginning in February 2021, Compass Investment Group LLC fraudulently billed the City of West Haven and its ‘COVID-19 Grant Department’ for consulting services purportedly provided to the West Haven Health Department that were not performed,” officials said.

According to officials, the city of West Haven paid Compass Investment Group $636,783.70 from February 2021 through September 2021.

Bernardo received some of these funds, the Department of Justice said.

Officials said Bernardo plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The offense carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years.

“Bernardo was arrested on November 4, 2021. He is released on a $250,000 pending sentencing, which is not scheduled,” officials said.

People who have information about fraud involving COVID-19 funds are asked to call the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721, or submitting the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form .

