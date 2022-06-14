Lynyrd Skynyrd performing at this year’s Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Big E officials have announced another act coming to this year’s fair.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will be bringing their “Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour” to The Big E Arena on Sunday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The band’s career has spanned more than 40 years with more than 60 albums featuring hits including “Sweet Home Alabama”, “Free Bird”, “Simple Man”, and “You Got That Right.”

Tickets and VIP packages will be on-sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, June 17 at thebige.com. Tickets to the concert include fair admission.

Other acts coming to The Big E Arena this year include the Dropkick Murphys, Nelly, and Brantley Gilbert.

The Big E runs from September 16 through October 2.

