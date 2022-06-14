Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Man arrested for touching himself under bridge on Meriden Green

David Brunet.
David Brunet.(Meriden police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man in Meriden was arrested for masturbating under a bridge.

David Brunet, 44, was charged with public indecency.

Police said they were called to 77 State St., the Meriden Green, on Monday around 11:05 a.m.

When they arrived, they saw Brunet laying on the ground under the bridge with a blanket over his face. They said he appeared to be masturbating.

They said they ordered him to show his hands. At that point, Brunet stopped and held his hands out to the side.

Officers arrested him.

They said he was known to them from previous interactions.

Brunet’s bond was set at $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Anthony Anselmo.
PD: Man accused of inappropriately touching 13-year-old girl at Newington Savers
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Clear & Comfortable today. Sunshine Sticks Around Through Mid-Week. Showers and storms on...
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Clear & Comfortable today. Sunshine Sticks Around Through Mid-Week. Showers and storms on Friday...
Enfield house fire
11 people forced out by house fire in Enfield