Man arrested for touching himself under bridge on Meriden Green

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man in Meriden was arrested for masturbating under a bridge.

David Brunet, 44, was charged with public indecency.

Police said they were called to 77 State St., the Meriden Green, on Monday around 11:05 a.m.

When they arrived, they saw Brunet laying on the ground under the bridge with a blanket over his face. They said he appeared to be masturbating.

They said they ordered him to show his hands. At that point, Brunet stopped and held his hands out to the side.

Officers arrested him.

They said he was known to them from previous interactions.

Brunet’s bond was set at $1,000.

