Man attacked after confronting catalytic converter thieves in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Milford homeowner was attacked after confronting thieves trying to steal a catalytic converter.

It happened early Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim is going to be okay, but he suffered a slash to his face.

Now police are searching for the person who did this, and warning people to not try and take matters into their own hands.

The catalytic converter underneath Dannie Powell’s SUV is gone.

His neighbor is now in the hospital after trying to stop those who were taking it.

“My neighbor, a light sleeper, he heard the grinding, they were underneath the car and I believe it was three guys, two of them outside the car, one came around confronted him and the other came from behind and that’s when they attacked him,” said Powell.

When Milford police rang his doorbell around 2 a.m. this morning, Powell learned about what happened outside his Concord Avenue home.

“There was blood all over the fence, on the car, we found like a piece of whatever tool they were using, on the ground over there,” said Powell.

“When our officers got there, they found a male with a laceration to his face, from about his ear to his chin,” said Private First Class Marilisa Anania with Milford Police.

Police said the suspect took off in what’s believed to be a silver sedan.

Powell said they think the thieves cased the street the night before after noticing flashlights.

It’s not the first time the neighborhood has been hit.

“My truck was actually broken in on Concord about a week ago, since then, we’ve installed cameras, we have an alarm system, but I see a lot of people drive up and down the road, definitely people I know don’t live here, this is a small street and they’ll just come and go,” said Chris Bjorklund of Milford.

Because catalytic converter thefts are happening all over, police are asking car owners to not confront the thieves.

Instead they say you should dial 911 and offer a play-by-play of what you’re seeing so officers know what to look for.

“They are cut out with saws, Sawzall type equipment and that can cause serious physical injury or even worse to people so we want to encourage people if you see something, if you hear something, call us and we’ll check it out, we don’t want you to put yourself in danger or get hurt,” Anania said.

Powell said he doesn’t care about the car. He can’t stop thinking about his neighbor, who risked his own safety.

“I feel bad, I really feel bad, nice guy, great guy, it should never happened,” Powell said.

Police said they reaching out to neighbors to see if there is additional video from security or doorbell cameras that could give them a clearer look at the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milford police.

