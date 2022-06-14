Twenty Towns
Meeting held to discuss proposed cannabis stores in Hartford

Controversy over proposed cannabis shops in Hartford
By Ayah Galal and Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Recreational marijuana is a hot topic in Hartford Tuesday night.

The planning and zoning commission is meeting to discuss proposals for adult cannabis retail stores.

One is being proposed on Park Street, and the other on Arch Street.

The store proposed at 89 Arch Street which is right by the Connecticut Convention Center.

A lot of the residents Eyewitness News spoke with said they support the plans.

Some businesses in the area have concerns.

“I think it’s good. I think it’s probably safer,” said Kayla Dickenson, who grew up in Hartford.

“Recreational marijuana is good, I honestly think it’s good,” said Michael Villafane of Hartford.

The city of Hartford’s Planning and Zoning Commission is holding a public hearing on land use applications for adult use recreational marijuana stores.

A special permit is being requested to allow for a cannabis retail establishment at 89 Arch Street.

The property used to be the Blind Pig Pizza Company.

Last year, Connecticut legalized marijuana for those 21 and older.

Now applications for certain cannabis licenses are increasing.

“I see a lot of positive that can come from it. I understand folks’ hesitation,” said Tiana Hercules.

Tiana Hercules, Hartford City Councilwoman and budding cannabis entrepreneur, said the tax revenue can be great for the city.

“In order to stay innovative and be a place where people like young millennials want to come and live and stay, we kind of have to move with the times,” said Hercules.

But not everyone agrees.

In a letter to the Planning and Zoning Commission, Michael Costelli, General Manager of the Connecticut Convention Center wrote:

The Planning and Zoning Commission will take public comments into consideration.

That meeting is happening virtually Tuesday night.

It could be a few weeks before proposals are approved or denied.

