Monday’s closing bell signaled a ‘bear market’ and the possibility of an incoming recession

(WFSB) – U.S. stocks crashed into a bear market and more challenging days could be ahead.

The Federal Reserve is expected to increase interest rates on Wednesday.

Economists warned that the country should brace for a recession.

They said Americans faced a triple threat to their finances, which has made it difficult for many Americans just to get by.

Americans weren’t smiling following Monday’s closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Numbers for the S&P 500 signaled a bear market.

That meant the index dipped at least 20 percent below its most recent high.

“I think there was this fear that in fact higher prices and rising interest rates are going to keep eating into corporate profits and that consumers are not going to be able to maintain their current level of spending,” said Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst.

Investors said they were worried about the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.

“My sense is they’ll raise rates half a percent,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist, Moody Analytics. “That’s what they’ve been signaling for quite some time.”

Some economists speculated that the fed may raise rates by three quarters of a percent, which hasn’t happened in nearly 30 years.

The reason is inflation.

It’s hurting more than just the markets.

“We are seeing a lot of families come back to the pantry that may have not been using the pantry recently,” said Patty Sneddon-Kisting, Urbandale Food Pantry.

“We decided not to make any money from gas, so it’s going to be a little easier for them,” said Ramandeep Kaur, C K Food Mart owner who was selling underpriced gas. “They can save some money.”

The White House said it has been closely watching the situation.

“The way that we see this is that the American people are well-positioned to face these challenges because of the economic, historic gains that we have made under this president,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary.

Financial advisors reminded investors not to panic.

“If it’s your 401K money, and you don’t need for 10 or more plus years, these are things you want to have happen,” said Doug Flynn, certified financial planner. “You want to have a 20 or 25 or maybe even a 30 percent correction into a recession.”

Other analysts said they were hoping for an economic sweet spot.

“I think the Fed has a reasonable chance, a decent chance, of achieving what Jerome Powell calls a softish landing: Either no recession or a very mild recession to bring inflation down,” said Ben Bernanke, former chair of the Federal Reserve.

The value of cryptocurrencies also plummeted. Billions of dollars were wiped out.

Tech companies like Amazon and Apple pulled the Nasdaq into deeper declines.

“The problem is that the Fed was late with fighting inflation and now they’re kind of scrambling,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst, OANDA.

