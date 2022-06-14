Neighborhood Ambassador program helps clean up Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new program that kicked off in Hartford Monday is giving former inmates a second chance.

It’s called the Neighborhood Ambassador Program.

The program is giving formerly incarcerated Hartford residents a chance to turn their lives around.

They get to do that by cleaning up Hartford’s streets, beautifying the city and contributing to the community.

“This is great, this is my kind of work,” said Dan Kish.

Kish is happy to be helping beautify the capital city as a Neighborhood Ambassador.

“That’s why I’m giving a 110-percent, 110-percent,” Dan said.

Dan was incarcerated for 8 months.

“I’m a recovering addict and that lead me to go to prison for things I was doing to sustain my addiction,” he said.

After spending 8 months in prison, he’s committed to turning his life around.

“I really wanted to give back to the city of Hartford. I think it’s important that people be able to have a second chance and do something positive with that and I think giving back to the community is one of the most positive things I can do,” Dan said.

Hartford’s Neighborhood Ambassador program is helping him and others do that by giving formerly incarcerated residents a part time that allows them to give back to the community.

“A lot of people doubt them, they don’t have support. They get discouraged because of their past. So I feel like the second chance gives them a little faith and encouragement,” said Tinaka Dailey, Supervisor with Open Hearth Works.

The neighborhood ambassadors work 25 hours a week, cleaning up high-traffic areas in 12 commercial corridors.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said it’s a win-win for the city.

“There are so many people who’ve made mistakes but want to build a different life and actually feel a really strong desire to give back to their community and we’re better and stronger as a community if we help create those opportunities,” Bronin said.

Right now, there are 9 members in the Neighborhood Ambassadors program.

It was launched with the help of American Rescue dollars and several community partners.

