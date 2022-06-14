PD: Man accused of inappropriately touching 13-year-old girl at Newington Savers

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A man is accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl at the Savers in Newington.

Police said the incident happened on May 14.

A witness reported to police that a man inappropriately touched a juvenile female at the store on the Berlin Turnpike.

When officers arrived, the suspect had already fled the area.

Upon investigation, police learned the victim was a 13-year-old girl with autism who was shopping at the store with her mother.

A witness told police she saw the suspect follow the victim around the store.

“The witness stated she saw the juvenile female walk down an aisle away from her mother and the male followed her,” Newington police said. “The witness said she then heard a commotion.”

Police said when the witness asked the juvenile what happened, she said the male “touched her.”

The witness told the victim’s mother, who then followed the man into the parking lot.

Police said the man fled southbound on the Berlin Turnpike on a black Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Newington police identified the suspect as Anthony Anselmo, 64, of Terryville.

“Anselmo has open cases pending in Danbury and Hartford courts for similar type incidents,” police said.

Anselmo turned himself in to Newington police on June 13 after a warrant was approved for his arrest.

He is charged with sexual assault third-degree, risk of injury to a child, and breach of peace.

Anslemo was released on a $150,000 court-set bond and is due in New Britain court on June 27.

