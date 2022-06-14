Police investigating school bus accident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a school bus accident early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a small school bus and a car were involved in the crash near the intersection of Capen and Martin Streets.

Police said the bus was occupied with elementary-aged students at the time and said one student suffered minor injuries and was transported.

