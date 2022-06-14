Small Business Spotlight: OM Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - At OM Glastonbury, Kat Walinski is focused on your healing and overall wellness.

“Starting with the massage therapy, therapeutic massage and body work, including deep tissue massage, Swedish massage, bar therapy, Thai yoga body work, a wide variety of all therapies, and then we have the yoga,” said Kat.

She has lead yoga teacher, Chris Pargone, for that.

“I originally was sick of going to the gym doing the same exact thing over and over again, and while Bikram is the same prescription every time, the same postures, 26 postures 2 breathing exercises, your body’s different every single time. And you’re able to really get deeper into the practice with the heat and humidity,” said Chris.

This is a Bikram yoga class. The room temperature gets to about 105-degrees.

At OM it was important to have state of the art air ventilation, especially because of the pandemic, so you can see the air system.

Kat said it’s hospital quality.

But while you’re in class, your focus is on your practice.

“First class they can expect to sweat a lot, get a little bit overwhelmed, but best purpose of the first class is just to get used to the heat, do whatever you can do, breathing is required everything else is optional,” said Chris.

They offer other types of yoga classes and are gearing up to do other types of fitness classes.

“It’s a 90-minute vacation,” said Chris.

They have a new wellness center, and the mini house where they’re still offering virtual classes and massage.

“I would like to service 1 million people in the world with our practice in house or virtual, to help them heal their body,” said Kat.

They’ve collaborated with other small businesses in the community as well, like Liquid Nirvana and Already Famous clothing.

“And yoga is unity. That means unity. We unite the whole world so why not just all be in this wonderful healing that we kind of need after the whole world went through a lot,” said Kat.

