‘Strawberry moon’ to illuminate night sky Tuesday

Viewing the strawberry moon in Meriden
By Lorin Richardson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Tonight is the night!

The strawberry super moon will illuminate the sky and a popular place to watch it will be Castle Craig in Meriden will be a popular place to watch it.

The moon won’t actually be bright red like a strawberry.

The name actually comes from a tradition from indigenous groups in the Northeast when strawberries and other fruits were ripe to pick this time of year.

This is the second super moon of the year.

It’s going to be bigger and brighter than a typical full moon.

The moon’s orbit is close.

Eyewitness News talked to Kathy Matula from Meriden Parks and Recreation about Tuesday night’s spectacular event.

“Once a month starting in May we open the castle road so that people can come up and experience the views at Castle Craig. The view is spectacular on a clear day you can see all the way to Long Island Sound at night you can see the lights of New Haven, the lights of Massachusetts & Hartford,” said Matula, Recreation Coordinator for the city of Meriden.

The gates close at 9 p.m.

Viewing the strawberry moon from Castle Craig in Meriden

